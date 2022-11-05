UrduPoint.com

China Hopes Its Resolution On N. Korea Will Be Considered Positively By All - Envoy To UN

Faizan Hashmi Published November 05, 2022 | 01:50 AM

China Hopes Its Resolution on N. Korea Will Be Considered Positively by All - Envoy to UN

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th November, 2022) The draft resolution jointly proposed by China and Russia in the UN Security Council that seeks to alleviate the humanitarian and economic difficulties in North Korea and resume dialogue for a political settlement on the Korean peninsula remains on the table, Chinese Ambassador to the United Nations Zhang Jun said on Friday.

"The DPRK (North Korea) resolution, jointly tabled by China and the Russian Federation at the Council, is aimed at attenuating the humanitarian situation and the livelihood problem in the DPRK and creating an atmosphere for all parties to enhance mutual trust and resume dialogue," Zhang said during a UN Security Council meeting. "The draft remains on the table, which we hope will be considered positively by all parties.

"

On Thursday, North Korea conducted three ballistic missile test launches, including an intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM). The range of the ICBM's flight was determined to be 750 kilometers (466 miles) with a maximum altitude of 2,000 kilometers.

The ICBM launch is North Korea's seventh this year and it comes a day after Pyongyang fired at least 17 missiles and 100 rounds of artillery shots toward the Sea of Japan and the Yellow Sea.

North Korea insists that its missile test launches are being carried out in response to what it calls provocations by South Korea, which has recently conducted military exercises independently as well as jointly with the United States and Japan.

Related Topics

Resolution United Nations Russia China Pyongyang Japan South Korea United States North Korea All

Recent Stories

Khawaja Asif condemns politicization of Wazirabad ..

Khawaja Asif condemns politicization of Wazirabad incident

2 hours ago
 White House Confirms Security Advisor Sullivan Vis ..

White House Confirms Security Advisor Sullivan Visited Kiev to Discuss $400Mln A ..

2 hours ago
 Over 4.2Mln People Affected by Typhoon in Philippi ..

Over 4.2Mln People Affected by Typhoon in Philippines - Disaster Agency

2 hours ago
 Schumacher's 2003 F1-winning Ferrari up for auctio ..

Schumacher's 2003 F1-winning Ferrari up for auction

2 hours ago
 Climate change much deadlier than cancer in parts ..

Climate change much deadlier than cancer in parts of world, including Pakistan: ..

2 hours ago
 G7 Partners Strongly Condemn Latest North Korea Ba ..

G7 Partners Strongly Condemn Latest North Korea Ballistic Missile Test Launches ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.