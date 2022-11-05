China Hopes Its Resolution on N. Korea Will Be Considered Positively by All - Envoy to UN

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th November, 2022) The draft resolution jointly proposed by China and Russia in the UN Security Council that seeks to alleviate the humanitarian and economic difficulties in North Korea and resume dialogue for a political settlement on the Korean peninsula remains on the table, Chinese Ambassador to the United Nations Zhang Jun said on Friday.

"The DPRK (North Korea) resolution, jointly tabled by China and the Russian Federation at the Council, is aimed at attenuating the humanitarian situation and the livelihood problem in the DPRK and creating an atmosphere for all parties to enhance mutual trust and resume dialogue," Zhang said during a UN Security Council meeting. "The draft remains on the table, which we hope will be considered positively by all parties.

On Thursday, North Korea conducted three ballistic missile test launches, including an intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM). The range of the ICBM's flight was determined to be 750 kilometers (466 miles) with a maximum altitude of 2,000 kilometers.

The ICBM launch is North Korea's seventh this year and it comes a day after Pyongyang fired at least 17 missiles and 100 rounds of artillery shots toward the Sea of Japan and the Yellow Sea.

North Korea insists that its missile test launches are being carried out in response to what it calls provocations by South Korea, which has recently conducted military exercises independently as well as jointly with the United States and Japan.