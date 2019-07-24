UrduPoint.com
China Hopes New UK Prime Minister To Promote Stable Bilateral Ties

China Hopes New UK Prime Minister to Promote Stable Bilateral Ties

China congratulates Boris Johnson on being elected prime minister of the United Kingdom and hopes he will promote stable bilateral ties, a Foreign Ministry spokeswoman said Wednesday

BEIJING (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th July, 2019) China congratulates Boris Johnson on being elected prime minister of the United Kingdom and hopes he will promote stable bilateral ties, a Foreign Ministry spokeswoman said Wednesday.

"China sees the Chinese-British relations as important," Hua Chunying said at a briefing, adding that Beijing expected the countries to cooperate in the spirit of mutual respect.

The 55-year-old staunch Brexiteer beat Foreign Secretary Jeremy Hunt by a margin of nearly two to one in the Conservative leadership contest and is to take over from Theresa May on Wednesday. He promised to unite the party and deliver Brexit by October 31.

World

