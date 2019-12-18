(@FahadShabbir)

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th December, 2019) China hopes that United Nations Security Council resolution on North Korea, proposed jointly with Russia, will contribute to the resumption of the denuclearization talks with the United States, China's Permanent Representative to the United Nations Zhang Jun told reporters.

"We do hope that it will really help us to resume the political dialogue, especially the dialogue between the United States and DPRK [North Korea]," Zhang said on Tuesday. "We really hope that with this drafted resolution we will be able to break the deadlock and to continue the political process."

On Monday, Russia and China submitted a draft resolution to the UN Security Council that calls for easing some of the sanctions imposed on North Korea.

Zhang added that he believes the document will also create a better political environment for making new progress toward the denuclearization of the Korean peninsula and alleviate humanitarian suffering in the country.

The document proposes to exempt the inter-Korean rail and road cooperation from UN sanctions and lift all measures previously imposed by the UN Security Council that are directly related to civilians' livelihood, among others.

It also calls for the prompt resumption of the six-party talks, which would include Russia, the United States, North Korea, Japan, South Korea and China.

After the failure of the US-North Korea summit in Vietnam in February, Pyongyang officially committed itself to ending nuclear tests and launches of intercontinental ballistic missiles. This pledge did not, however, extend to engine tests, or launches of satellites or medium- and short-range ballistic missiles.

In October, Pyongyang gave the US until the end of the year to come up with a mutually acceptable deal to advance the denuclearization process. North Korea's vice foreign minister, Ri Thae Song, said that the dialogue on denuclearization promoted by Washington was no more than a "foolish trick" being used in favor of the political situation in the US and warned of a "Christmas gift."