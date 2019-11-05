UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

China Hopes RCEP Trade Deal To Be Signed, Entered Into Force Soon - Xi Jinping

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 3 minutes ago Tue 05th November 2019 | 09:00 AM

China Hopes RCEP Trade Deal to Be Signed, Entered Into Force Soon - Xi Jinping

SHANGHAI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th November, 2019) China hopes that the Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership (RCEP) agreement, the biggest free trade agreement in Asia, will be signed and will come into force as soon as possible, Chinese President Xi Jinping said Tuesday at the opening ceremony of the second China International Import Expo (CIIE) in Shanghai.

RCEP implies the signing of a free trade agreement between 10 ASEAN member states - Brunei, Cambodia, Indonesia, Laos, Malaysia, Myanmar, Philippines, Singapore, Thailand and Vietnam - as well as Russia, Australia, India, China, New Zealand, South Korea, Japan and the United States.

"I was pleased to know that yesterday 15 RCEP member states completed the negotiations as a whole, and I hope that the agreement will be signed and will enter into force soon," Xi said.

Earlier, an official representative of the Thai government, where the ASEAN summit was held, told reporters that the agreement was likely to be signed in February 2020.

The RCEP sometimes is viewed as an alternative to the Trans-Pacific Partnership (TPP), which was signed by Australia, Brunei, Canada, Chile, Japan, Malaysia, Mexico, New Zealand, Peru, Singapore, Vietnam, and the United States in February 2016. The deal never took effect as Washington withdrew from it in January 2017.

Xi also stressed during the opening ceremony that China intended to further facilitate access to its market for foreign investment and improve the country's business climate to create favorable conditions for foreign companies to work in China.

He added that China would continue to actively increase imports of foreign goods and services, as well as reduce duties and various costs.

The second China International Import Expo runs from November 5-10. A total of 64 countries are presenting their national pavilions. Over 3,000 companies have confirmed their participation, while about 500,000 people are expected to attend the event.

Related Topics

India Thailand Australia Import Business Russia China Washington Canada Shanghai Singapore Indonesia Myanmar Brunei Peru Japan South Korea Chile United States Philippines Cambodia Laos Malaysia Mexico Vietnam January February November 2017 2016 2020 Market Event From Government Agreement Asia Xi Jinping New Zealand

Recent Stories

Al Ain Zoo challenges visitors with world’s larg ..

7 hours ago

Dubai preferred destination for entrepreneurs seek ..

8 hours ago

LinkedIn launches new feature helping small busine ..

8 hours ago

MBRSC calls for participation in Sirius Analogue M ..

8 hours ago

Cleveland Clinic Abu Dhabi earns magnet accreditat ..

9 hours ago

UAE supports Yemen’s education sector

9 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.