UrduPoint.com

China Hopes To Strengthen Relations With London Under New UK Government

Sumaira FH Published October 25, 2022 | 06:55 PM

China Hopes to Strengthen Relations With London Under New UK Government

China hopes to develop relations with the United Kingdom on the basis of mutual respect and benefit, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Wang Wenbin said on Tuesday following the election of former UK Chancellor of the Exchequer Rishi Sunak as leader of the ruling Conservative Party and the country's new prime minister

BEIJING (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th October, 2022) China hopes to develop relations with the United Kingdom on the basis of mutual respect and benefit, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Wang Wenbin said on Tuesday following the election of former UK Chancellor of the Exchequer Rishi Sunak as leader of the ruling Conservative Party and the country's new prime minister.

"We hope to work with the UK to move Sino-British relations in the right direction based on mutual respect and mutual benefit," the diplomat told a briefing, commenting on the election of Sunak as new head of the ruling Conservative Party and the country's prime minister.

Wang stressed that maintaining and developing bilateral relations is in the common interests of the two peoples.

On Monday, Sunak was elected the head of the ruling party after two other contenders, House of Commons leader Penny Mordaunt and former Prime Minister Boris Johnson, dropped out.

In July, then-Prime Minister Johnson announced his intention to step down due to accusations of violating COVID-19 regulations and sexual assault claims against Government Deputy Chief Whip Christopher Pincher, whom he vetted. Liz Truss, elected in September to replace Johnson, spent only 44 days in office. On October 20, she announced her resignation due to mounting criticism over the government's new economic plan and the possibility of increasing public debt for its implementation.

Sunak became the first prime minister appointed by King Charles III and the third UK prime minister to hold office this year.

Related Topics

Election Prime Minister China United Kingdom July September October Government

Recent Stories

Italy's New Prime Minister Meloni Prioritizes Dive ..

Italy's New Prime Minister Meloni Prioritizes Diversification of Energy Sources

1 minute ago
 Japan Urges US to Join Trans-Pacific Partnership D ..

Japan Urges US to Join Trans-Pacific Partnership Deal

1 minute ago
 Biden Congratulates Rishi Sunak on Becoming UK Pri ..

Biden Congratulates Rishi Sunak on Becoming UK Prime Minister

1 minute ago
 Ukrainian Lawmaker Comes to Taiwan for Assembly of ..

Ukrainian Lawmaker Comes to Taiwan for Assembly of World Movement for Democracy ..

1 minute ago
 AJK PM warns India to avoid misadventure of attack ..

AJK PM warns India to avoid misadventure of attacking liberated territory

5 minutes ago
 Targeting $100 bn exports in 5 years vital to addr ..

Targeting $100 bn exports in 5 years vital to address external financing issues: ..

5 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.