China Hopes to Strengthen Relations With London Under New UK Government

BEIJING (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th October, 2022) China hopes to develop relations with the United Kingdom on the basis of mutual respect and benefit, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Wang Wenbin said on Tuesday following the election of former UK Chancellor of the Exchequer Rishi Sunak as leader of the ruling Conservative Party and the country's new prime minister.

"We hope to work with the UK to move Sino-British relations in the right direction based on mutual respect and mutual benefit," the diplomat told a briefing, commenting on the election of Sunak as new head of the ruling Conservative Party and the country's prime minister.

Wang stressed that maintaining and developing bilateral relations is in the common interests of the two peoples.

On Monday, Sunak was elected the head of the ruling party after two other contenders, House of Commons leader Penny Mordaunt and former Prime Minister Boris Johnson, dropped out.

In July, then-Prime Minister Johnson announced his intention to step down due to accusations of violating COVID-19 regulations and sexual assault claims against Government Deputy Chief Whip Christopher Pincher, whom he vetted. Liz Truss, elected in September to replace Johnson, spent only 44 days in office. On October 20, she announced her resignation due to mounting criticism over the government's new economic plan and the possibility of increasing public debt for its implementation.

Sunak became the first prime minister appointed by King Charles III and the third UK prime minister to hold office this year.