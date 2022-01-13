China Hopes Turkey Understands Chinese Position on Uyghur Issue - Foreign Ministry

UrduPoint.com

China hopes that Turkey and other Muslim countries understand and support the Chinese government's stance on the Uyghur issue, which is necessitated by security considerations, Chinese Foreign Ministry Spokesman Wang Wenbin said on Thursday

Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi and Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu met for talks in China on Wednesday.

"Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi underscored that the fight against terrorism and extremism is the key issue as far as Xinjiang is concerned. The Chinese government is responsible for ensuring security and stability in Xinjiang," Wang said at a regular briefing, when asked if the ministers had discussed the Uyghur issue.

The US government imposed a new package of sanctions on China in December 2021 over alleged state-mandated abuse of human rights of nearly 1.8 million Uyghurs, Kazakhs, Kyrgyzs and other Muslim minorities of the country's western Xinjiang region, including forced labor and sterilization.

Wang argued that by discrediting and casting a shadow on the Chinese government under the pretext of human rights violations, the US and other Western countries actually aim to constrain China's development.

Eight Chinese companies, including DJI, the world's largest drone manufacturer, have been blacklisted by the US Treasury since December 17, which means their publicly traded securities are unavailable for purchase by US buyers.

Xinjiang is a resource-rich mining region, important for both agricultural production and manufacturing. China has repeatedly denied all accusations of abuse in Xinjiang and vowed countermeasures to protect national sovereignty, as well as the legitimate rights and interests of Chinese companies.

