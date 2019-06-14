China Hopes Ufa Security Forum to Boost Ties With Russia - Foreign Ministry

(@FahadShabbir)

BEIJING (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th June, 2019) China will attend this month's security conference in Russia 's Ufa in the hope of boosting cooperation with its neighbor, the spokesman for the Chinese Foreign Ministry said on Friday.

Guo Shengkun, the head of the Chinese Communist Party's Political and Legal Affairs Commission, is scheduled to meet with Russian Security Council Secretary Nikolai Patrushev on the forum's sidelines.

"We are convinced that this trip will further boost Chinese-Russian ties and cooperation on law enforcement and security and help to counter global threats and challenges," Geng Shuang said at a briefing.

The annual conference, which will be held from June 18-20, is expected to attract security chiefs and senior advisers from a hundred nations, according to the Russian Security Council. Russia also plans to hold some 50 bilateral meetings with its partners during the event.