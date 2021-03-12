UrduPoint.com
China Hopes Upcoming Dialogue With U.S. Stable Development Of Bilateral Ties

Fri 12th March 2021 | 04:09 PM

China on Friday expressed hope that the upcoming high-level strategic dialogue between top diplomats of China and the United States can advance sound and stable development of bilateral relations

BEIJING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Mar, 2021 ) :China on Friday expressed hope that the upcoming high-level strategic dialogue between top diplomats of China and the United States can advance sound and stable development of bilateral relations.

Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Zhao Lijian made the remarks at a daily news briefing in response to a query on the high-level strategic dialogue scheduled in Alaska on March 18 and 19.

It is hoped that China and the United States can focus on cooperation, manage differences, and push for the sound and stable development of bilateral relations through the dialogue, Zhao said.

