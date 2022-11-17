UrduPoint.com

China Hopes US, NATO, Russia To Hold Constructive Dialogues On Ukraine - Envoy To UN

Faizan Hashmi Published November 17, 2022 | 02:40 AM

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th November, 2022) China hopes that the United States, Russia and the NATO alliance will engage in constructive dialogues on Ukraine, Chinese Ambassador to the United Nations Zhang Jun said.

"It is our hope that the United States and NATO and Russia will conduct a comprehensive dialogues on this matter.

China will continue to play a constructive role in its own way," Zhang told the UN Security Council on Wednesday.

On February 24, Russia launched a special military operation in Ukraine after the breakaway republics of Donetsk and Luhansk requested help to defend them from intensifying attacks by Ukrainian forces. The United States and its allies - the collective West - imposed comprehensive sanctions against Russia and have supplied Ukraine with weapons and economic assistance in the amounts of dozens of billions of Dollars.

