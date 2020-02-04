China Hopes US Soon Provides Offered Assistance to Fight Coronavirus - Foreign Ministry

BEIJING (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th February, 2020) China hopes the United States will provide the offered assistance to fight the new coronavirus as soon as possible, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Hua Chunying said Tuesday.

"At present, the government and people of China are making every effort to fight the outbreak of pneumonia caused by the new type of coronavirus. We have taken decisive and effective measures to completely curb the spread of the disease, and prevention and control efforts are gradually yielding results," Hua said as cited by the Foreign Ministry.

She said the United States should avoid overreacting.

"China's efforts to combat the spread of the disease have been recognized by the WHO and the international community.

The United States should be objective, impartial, calm and rational, refrain from overreaction, respect [China] and cooperate with China in prevention and control efforts, as well as work with China and the international community to fight the new type of coronavirus," Hua said.

"Beijing has noted that the United States has repeatedly stated its readiness to provide assistance to China, and hopes that the relevant assistance will arrive as soon as possible," she said.

Earlier, White House economic adviser Larry Kudlow said the United States would send its "best experts" from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) to help China.