China Hopes US Will Faithfully Implement Trade Deal - Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman

Umer Jamshaid 52 seconds ago Wed 05th February 2020 | 05:04 PM

China hopes that the United States will faithfully implement the trade agreements reached and expand the basis for mutually beneficial cooperation, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Hua Chunying said during an online briefing on Wednesday, while commenting on the US president's statements

BEIJING (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th February, 2020) China hopes that the United States will faithfully implement the trade agreements reached and expand the basis for mutually beneficial cooperation, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Hua Chunying said during an online briefing on Wednesday, while commenting on the US president's statements.

US President Donald Trump several hours earlier delivered his annual State of the Union address in which he touted his achievements and took credit for the recently inked "phase one" trade deal with China.

Hua expressed hope that the US "will conscientiously implement the agreements reached by the leaders of our countries, resolve differences based on mutual respect, expand mutually beneficial cooperation and together with us promote Sino-US relations based on cooperation, coordination and stability.

"

The US and China in mid-January signed the first package of documents under the trade agreement. Beijing agreed to increase purchases of several US goods and services by $200 billion in the next two years. Additionally, China promised to increase copyright protection and expand access to its market.

