WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th March, 2021) China hopes the United States will not underestimate Beijing's determination to defend its territory and safeguard its people, Foreign Minister Wang Yi told reporters.

"We have reiterated to the United States once again sovereignty and territory are principle issues.

On these issues, we hope the United States is not going to underestimate China's determination to defend its territory, to defend its people, and maintain its righteous interests," Wang said during a press conference on Friday.

Earlier in the day, Yi and China's Director of the Office of the Central Committee for Foreign Affairs Yang Jiechi concluded bilateral talks with US Secretary of State Antony Blinken and National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan.