China Hopes WHO to Be Objective in Tracing Origin of COVID-19 - Foreign Ministry

BEIJING (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th July, 2021) China hopes that the World Health Organization (WHO) will adhere to a scientific approach and objectivity in tracing the origin of COVID-19, Zhao Lijian, the Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson, said on Monday.

"We are concerned by the current actions of certain countries politicizing the research into the origin of the coronavirus. We hope that the WHO will adhere to a scientific approach, the spirit of professionalism, and objectivity," the spokesperson said at a briefing.

Tracing the virus' origin is a "serious scientific issue," whose resolution requires the cooperation of specialists around the world, Zhao said.

"We hope that the WHO and the organization's member countries will fully cooperate and hold consultations, listen attentively to opinions and suggestions from all parties, and guarantee that the preparation of a work plan will be open and transparent," he said.

The diplomat added that the WHO-commissioned second study into the origins of COVID-19 was inconsistent with the stance of China and "many other countries."

On Saturday, WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said that the second study will include an audit of labs and research facilities in the area where the first cases of COVID-19 were registered in December 2019. The new study is part of a five-stage plan which the WHO put together to identify where the coronavirus came from.

In March, the WHO published a report of the first fact-finding mission of its experts to China's Wuhan, where the world's first COVID-19 outbreak occurred. Experts concluded that the leakage of the virus from a state-run laboratory in Wuhan was "extremely unlikely." They also said that there was a high possibility that the virus was transmitted to humans from bats through another animal.