UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

China Hopes WHO To Be Objective In Tracing Origin Of COVID-19 - Foreign Ministry

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 4 minutes ago Mon 19th July 2021 | 07:48 PM

China Hopes WHO to Be Objective in Tracing Origin of COVID-19 - Foreign Ministry

China hopes that the World Health Organization (WHO) will adhere to a scientific approach and objectivity in tracing the origin of COVID-19, Zhao Lijian, the Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson, said on Monday

BEIJING (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th July, 2021) China hopes that the World Health Organization (WHO) will adhere to a scientific approach and objectivity in tracing the origin of COVID-19, Zhao Lijian, the Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson, said on Monday.

"We are concerned by the current actions of certain countries politicizing the research into the origin of the coronavirus. We hope that the WHO will adhere to a scientific approach, the spirit of professionalism, and objectivity," the spokesperson said at a briefing.

Tracing the virus' origin is a "serious scientific issue," whose resolution requires the cooperation of specialists around the world, Zhao said.

"We hope that the WHO and the organization's member countries will fully cooperate and hold consultations, listen attentively to opinions and suggestions from all parties, and guarantee that the preparation of a work plan will be open and transparent," he said.

The diplomat added that the WHO-commissioned second study into the origins of COVID-19 was inconsistent with the stance of China and "many other countries."

On Saturday, WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said that the second study will include an audit of labs and research facilities in the area where the first cases of COVID-19 were registered in December 2019. The new study is part of a five-stage plan which the WHO put together to identify where the coronavirus came from.

In March, the WHO published a report of the first fact-finding mission of its experts to China's Wuhan, where the world's first COVID-19 outbreak occurred. Experts concluded that the leakage of the virus from a state-run laboratory in Wuhan was "extremely unlikely." They also said that there was a high possibility that the virus was transmitted to humans from bats through another animal.

Related Topics

Resolution World China Wuhan March December 2019 All From Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Fears grow for hunger-striking migrants in Belgium ..

4 minutes ago

Russia to Begin Testing Biochips for Detecting COV ..

4 minutes ago

Japan to Recall Deputy Envoy in Seoul Over Lewd Re ..

4 minutes ago

Commissioner for ensuring SOPs implementation, mai ..

4 minutes ago

Overcharging: Chief Minister orders action against ..

9 minutes ago

Chinese, Spanish firms to operate solid waste mana ..

9 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.