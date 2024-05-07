China Hospital Attack Leaves Two Dead, 21 Wounded
Faizan Hashmi Published May 07, 2024 | 02:00 PM
Beijing, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th May, 2024) Two people were dead and 21 wounded after a man went on a stabbing spree at a hospital in southwest China on Tuesday, local officials said.
"A knife attack occurred at the Chengnan Hospital in Zhenxiong County, which resulted in two deaths and 21 injuries," a statement on the county's official WeChat account said.
The suspect -- a man from a nearby village -- is under investigation, authorities said.
The wounded were being treated in hospital, they added.
Images published by the state-run news site The Paper appeared to show a man pointing a knife at another man wielding a stick in a hospital lobby, as well as police officers arriving at the scene.
Mass violent crime is rare in China, which strictly prohibits citizens from owning firearms, but there has been a spate of stabbings in recent years.
Last August in Yunnan, two people died and seven others were wounded after a man with a history of mental illness attacked people with a knife.
The month before, six people were killed and one wounded in a kindergarten stabbing in southern China's Guangdong province.
And in August 2022, three people were killed and six wounded in a knife attack at a kindergarten in southeast China's Jiangxi province.
Recent Stories
Army committed to dismantle terrorist groups, ensure protection of people: DG IS ..
"The New realme Note 50 Breaks Sales Records for The Month of April”
Vivo Y100 is Now Available in Pakistan with Color Changing Design & 80W FlashCha ..
Zero-tolerance policy to continue against overbilling: Mohsin Naqvi
Govt working to extend retirement age to 65 years: Finance Minister
Synergy Group wins big at the Effie Awards 2024
ICC Champions Trophy 2025: Indian board makes important statement
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 7 May 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 07 May 2024
Sharjah Animation Conference explores cross-cultural collaboration opportunities ..
Sharjah Public Library provides countless opportunities for young imaginations t ..
Sharjah Police launches 'Your belongings, your responsibility' awareness campaig ..
More Stories From World
-
'Together we will win': Putin tells Russians at inauguration10 minutes ago
-
Cricket: Bangladesh vs Zimbabwe second T20 scores10 minutes ago
-
Ambassador Hashmi visits CATIC headquarters, meets Chairman Liu Yu20 minutes ago
-
Malaysia acid-attack footballer in 'critical but stable' condition20 minutes ago
-
Claims of chemical weapon use in Ukraine 'insufficiently substantiated': watchdog20 minutes ago
-
Huge crowds in Vietnam for anniversary of Dien Bien Phu victory over France20 minutes ago
-
Crystal Palace thrash Man Utd 4-0 to leave Ten Hag's future in doubt1 hour ago
-
Star dog Messi will interview stars on Cannes red carpet1 hour ago
-
Timberwolves maul Nuggets, Brunson fires Knicks over Pacers2 hours ago
-
GCC keen on exploring further opportunities for cooperation with CARICOM, Albudaiwi says2 hours ago
-
KSrelief disributes food aid in Abasan Al Kabira, Nuseirat Governorate, Gaza2 hours ago
-
Turkish scientist's high-tech microplastics detection gets international recognition2 hours ago