Open Menu

China Hospital Attack Leaves Two Dead, 21 Wounded

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 07, 2024 | 07:35 PM

China hospital attack leaves two dead, 21 wounded

Two people were dead and 21 wounded after a man went on a stabbing spree at a hospital in southwest China on Tuesday, local officials said

Beijing, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th May, 2024) Two people were dead and 21 wounded after a man went on a stabbing spree at a hospital in southwest China on Tuesday, local officials said.

"A knife attack occurred at the Chengnan Hospital in Zhenxiong County, which resulted in two deaths and 21 injuries," a statement on the county's official WeChat account said.

The wounded were being treated in hospital, they added.

Local police said they caught the suspect on Tuesday afternoon, describing him as a 40-year-old man from a nearby village.

Images published by the state-run news site The Paper appeared to show a man pointing a knife at another man wielding a stick in a hospital lobby, as well as police officers arriving at the scene.

Mass violent crime is rare in China, which strictly prohibits citizens from owning firearms, but there has been a spate of stabbings in recent years.

Last August in Yunnan, two people died and seven others were wounded after a man with a history of mental illness attacked people with a knife.

The month before, six people were killed and one wounded in a kindergarten stabbing in southern China's Guangdong province.

And in August 2022, three people were killed and six wounded in a knife attack at a kindergarten in southeast China's Jiangxi province.

Related Topics

Dead Attack Police China Died Man SITE August From

Recent Stories

IHC seeks cases details from provinces against Gan ..

IHC seeks cases details from provinces against Gandapur

22 minutes ago
 Police break up pro-Palestinian demos in Amsterdam ..

Police break up pro-Palestinian demos in Amsterdam, Berlin

22 minutes ago
 MCF purchases new machinery

MCF purchases new machinery

22 minutes ago
 UN chief urges Israel to halt escalation, crossing ..

UN chief urges Israel to halt escalation, crossings be re-opened

22 minutes ago
 FWMC staff activated for cleanliness of 4 model ro ..

FWMC staff activated for cleanliness of 4 model roads

27 minutes ago
 Karachi Bling Special edition SEP Fashion Summit c ..

Karachi Bling Special edition SEP Fashion Summit concludes

27 minutes ago
Dolphin force arrests 120 POs, 170 dacoits during ..

Dolphin force arrests 120 POs, 170 dacoits during current year

27 minutes ago
 Passport fees update: Check latest details here

Passport fees update: Check latest details here

43 minutes ago
 Huge quantity of unregistered medicines recovered

Huge quantity of unregistered medicines recovered

27 minutes ago
 IESCO notifies power suspension programme

IESCO notifies power suspension programme

27 minutes ago
 229 diseases directly linked to obesity: Experts

229 diseases directly linked to obesity: Experts

20 minutes ago
 USAID hosts workshop to reduce dairy emissions in ..

USAID hosts workshop to reduce dairy emissions in Pakistan

20 minutes ago

More Stories From World