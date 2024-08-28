China hosts internet civilization conference

CHENGDU, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Aug, 2024) The 2024 China Internet Civilization Conference opened on Wednesday in Chengdu, southwest China's Sichuan Province.

Themed on promoting the spirit of the times and jointly advancing civility in cyberspace, the two-day event has brought together delegates from central and local authorities, major news portals, as well as heads of online social organizations and internet businesses, scholars and internet celebrities.

Li Shulei, a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee and head of the Publicity Department of the CPC Central Committee delivered a keynote speech to the conference.

Delegates to the conference believe that advancing cyberspace civility is vital for adapting to the new trends of rapidly developing information technology. It is also an essential part of building a strong socialist culture and a strong cyber country.

They also called for further efforts to advocate socialism and augment positive energy in cyberspace, continuously build a positive and healthy internet culture, and strengthen cyberspace governance.

The conference is jointly held by the Office of the Central Cyberspace Affairs Commission and the Central Commission for Guiding Cultural and Ethical Progress, along with Sichuan provincial authorities.