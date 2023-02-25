China 'Important,' Yet No Need for Peace Plan to End Ukraine Conflict - Top Spain Diplomat

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th February, 2023) Spain acknowledges China's importance but believes that no peace plan, but rather the withdrawal of Russian troops, is needed to put an end to the Ukraine conflict, Spanish Foreign Minister Jose Manuel Albares said.

"China is a great power and it's a permanent member of the United Nations Security Council, the organ whose most direct function is to maintain worldwide peace and security. Thus the role and opinion of China are very important," Albares told reporters after a UNSC meeting on Ukraine.

Commenting on the recently presented Chinese peace plan on Ukraine, the Spanish minister, however, said that the world does not need any such plan.

"I think that in order to end the conflict, we don't need any plan. It's very easy - Vladimir Putin telling his soldiers to go back," Albares stated.

The Security Council meeting at a ministerial level was called by Ukraine and its Western allies to mark one year since Russia started its special military operation.