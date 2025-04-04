China imposed heavy tariffs on American products in response Trump tariffs

(@Abdulla99267510)

Chinese Ministry of Commerce also adds 11 American companies to its list of “unreliable entities”, and bars them from conducting business within China

BEIJING: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-April 4th, 2025) China on Friday imposed heavy tariffs on American products in retaliation to the trade tariffs imposed by the United States a day earlier.

According to a foreign news agency, US President Donald Trump had imposed a 54% tariff on Chinese imports. In response, China has announced a 34% tariff on American imports.

However, China has not limited its response to tariffs alone. The Chinese Ministry of Commerce has also added 11 American companies to its list of “unreliable entities”, and barred them from conducting business within China.

In addition, China has filed a case against the US tariffs at the World Trade Organization (WTO).

China has also imposed strict export restrictions on seven minerals, including gadolinium and yttrium, which are crucial for the manufacturing of medical devices and electronics.

Moreover, Chinese customs authorities have banned the import of American chicken. All these Chinese restrictions will take effect from April 10.

US Tariffs

On Thursday, US President Donald Trump announced retaliatory tariffs on various countries around the world.

President Trump signed an executive order at the White House implementing the tariffs and stated during his address that the measure would be beneficial for the US.

Trump announced retaliatory tariffs on countries including Pakistan, China, and Türkiye. A 29% tariff has been imposed on Pakistani products, set to take effect from April 9.

According to Trump, a 20% tariff will be imposed on the European Union, 34% on China, 24% on Japan, 26% on India, 17% on Israel and 10% on the United Kingdom.

Following President Trump’s announcement of increased global tariffs, the US stock market dropped by 1,500 points.

The Western media reported that the announcement has put financial markets around the world under intense pressure, with the US stock market suffering the most significant losses. It marked the worst performance of US stocks since the COVID-19 pandemic.