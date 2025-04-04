China Imposed Heavy Tariffs On American Products In Response Trump Tariffs
Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published April 04, 2025 | 06:46 PM
Chinese Ministry of Commerce also adds 11 American companies to its list of “unreliable entities”, and bars them from conducting business within China
BEIJING: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-April 4th, 2025) China on Friday imposed heavy tariffs on American products in retaliation to the trade tariffs imposed by the United States a day earlier.
According to a foreign news agency, US President Donald Trump had imposed a 54% tariff on Chinese imports. In response, China has announced a 34% tariff on American imports.
However, China has not limited its response to tariffs alone. The Chinese Ministry of Commerce has also added 11 American companies to its list of “unreliable entities”, and barred them from conducting business within China.
In addition, China has filed a case against the US tariffs at the World Trade Organization (WTO).
China has also imposed strict export restrictions on seven minerals, including gadolinium and yttrium, which are crucial for the manufacturing of medical devices and electronics.
Moreover, Chinese customs authorities have banned the import of American chicken. All these Chinese restrictions will take effect from April 10.
US Tariffs
On Thursday, US President Donald Trump announced retaliatory tariffs on various countries around the world.
President Trump signed an executive order at the White House implementing the tariffs and stated during his address that the measure would be beneficial for the US.
Trump announced retaliatory tariffs on countries including Pakistan, China, and Türkiye. A 29% tariff has been imposed on Pakistani products, set to take effect from April 9.
According to Trump, a 20% tariff will be imposed on the European Union, 34% on China, 24% on Japan, 26% on India, 17% on Israel and 10% on the United Kingdom.
Following President Trump’s announcement of increased global tariffs, the US stock market dropped by 1,500 points.
The Western media reported that the announcement has put financial markets around the world under intense pressure, with the US stock market suffering the most significant losses. It marked the worst performance of US stocks since the COVID-19 pandemic.
Recent Stories
China imposed heavy tariffs on American products in response Trump tariffs
WATCH: Indian man dies while celebrating 25th wedding anniversary with wife
‘Authors from the UAE’ concludes its first participation in Bologna Children ..
IMF delegation arrives in Islamabad to hold talks with Pakistani officials
Department of Municipalities and Transport completes milestone projects worth AE ..
SBA drives global visibility for Arabic publishing through Bologna Children’s ..
AD Ports Group appoints Mar Construction, Dar Al Handasah for major modernisatio ..
Ministry of Justice: Seven companies sanctioned by US over Sudan do not own vali ..
Dana Gas, Crescent Petroleum reach 500 MMboe cumulative production from Khor Mor ..
Municipal Council of Dibba Al Hisn discusses border crossings
Canada imposes 25 per cent retaliatory tariffs on imports of US vehicles
PSL 10th edition: Fakhar Zaman resumes batting at Lahore Qalandars’ nets after ..
More Stories From World
-
China imposed heavy tariffs on American products in response Trump tariffs4 minutes ago
-
WATCH: Indian man dies while celebrating 25th wedding anniversary with wife13 minutes ago
-
Chinese medical team provides free health services to Cameroon school1 hour ago
-
Intercommunal violence kills dozens in central Nigeria1 hour ago
-
National Center for Meteorology Forecasts Heavy Rainfall in Jazan Region1 hour ago
-
De Bruyne to leave Man City at end of the season1 hour ago
-
Kyiv says official killed in car blast in central Ukraine1 hour ago
-
MoC signed to deepen China-Pakistan cooperation in cotton research1 hour ago
-
China says to slap extra 34% tariffs on US imports1 hour ago
-
Lukashenko meets with PM, discusses upcoming govt visit to Russia2 hours ago
-
First batch of China Red Cross aid supplies arrives in Mandalay, Myanmar2 hours ago
-
Japan PM exploring possibility of phone talks with Trump over tariffs2 hours ago