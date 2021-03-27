UrduPoint.com
China Imposes Response Sanctions Against US, Canada - Foreign Ministry

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Sat 27th March 2021 | 07:00 PM

China Imposes Response Sanctions Against US, Canada - Foreign Ministry

BEIJING (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th March, 2021) China is imposing sanctions against persons and legal entities in the United States and Canada over these countries' unilateral restrictions linked to the Chinese region of Xinjiang, the Chinese Foreign Ministry said Saturday.

EU foreign ministers on Monday agreed to impose sanctions against four Chinese citizens and one entity under the law that oversees sanctions for human rights violations. The EU cited the treatment of Muslims in the region. The United States, Canada and the United Kingdom announced their own sanctions shortly afterward. China has already imposed response sanctions against the EU and the UK.

"The US and Canada imposed unilateral sanctions against several persons and one entity in Xinjuang, based on rumors and misinformation. In response, China is imposing sanctions against the chair of the US Commission on International Religious Freedom, Gayle Conelly Manchin, Vice Chair Tony Perkins, Canadian member of parliament Michael Chong," the ministry said.

Beijing is determined to defend its sovereignty and national security, the ministry said.

"We call on the countries in question to get a good understanding of the situation and correct mistakes," the ministry said.

