China Imposes Restrictions On 9 UK Citizens, 4 Entities In Response To Xinjiang Sanctions

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Fri 26th March 2021 | 04:40 AM

China Imposes Restrictions on 9 UK Citizens, 4 Entities in Response to Xinjiang Sanctions

BEIJING (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th March, 2021) China has introduced restrictions on nine UK citizens and four entities in response to London's sanctions on Beijing over the situation in the Xinjiang Uighur Autonomous Region, the Chinese Foreign Ministry said on Friday. 

On Monday, EU foreign ministers imposed sanctions on four Chinese officials and one entity that they believe have been involved in alleged human rights violations against the Uighur Muslin minority in Xinjiang. Later in the day, the US, Canada and the UK also announced sanctions against China. In a tit-for-tat response, the Chinese Foreign Ministry sanctioned 10 Europeans, including members of the European Parliament, as well as four organizations.

"The United Kingdom (UK) imposed unilateral sanctions on relevant Chinese individuals and entity, citing the so-called human rights issues in Xinjiang.

This move, based on nothing but lies and disinformation, flagrantly breaches international law and basic norms governing international relations, grossly interferes in China's internal affairs, and severely undermines China-UK relations. The Chinese Foreign Ministry has summoned British Ambassador to China to lodge solemn representations, expressing firm opposition and strong condemnation. The Chinese side decides to sanction ... nine individuals and four entities on the UK side that maliciously spread lies and disinformation," the ministry said in a statement.

Beijing will freeze the property of the sanctioned people and entities, as well as ban Chinese citizens and institutions from doing business with them.

