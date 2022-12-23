UrduPoint.com

China Imposes Retaliatory Sanctions Against 2 US Citizens - Foreign Ministry

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published December 23, 2022 | 07:20 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd December, 2022) China has imposed retaliatory sanctions against two US citizens, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Mao Ning said on Friday.

The diplomat accused the US of interfering in China's internal affairs and violating the norms of international relations by imposing sanctions on Chinese officials "under the pretext of so-called human rights issues in Tibet." She noted that Beijing has expressed its firm opposition to the move and strongly condemned it.

"In response to the abovementioned wrong decision of the US, China has decided to take countermeasures, effective today, against Miles Maochun Yu, China policy advisor to former US Secretary of State and Todd Stein, current deputy staff director of the Congressional-Executive Commission on China, both of whom have long acted egregiously on Tibet- and other China-related issues," Mao told a briefing.

The spokeswoman also urged the US to withdraw sanctions and stop interfering in China's domestic policies.

Chinese media reported that, starting December 23, all property belonging to the persons concerned on the territory of China is frozen; the sanctioned persons, as well as their immediate family members, are prohibited from obtaining Chinese visas and entering China, while persons subjected to the sanctions are also prohibited from conducting any transactions with organizations and individuals in China.

On December 9, the US imposed sanctions on Wu Yingjie, Tibet's top official from 2016 to 2021, and Zhang Hongbo, the region's police chief since 2018, over what it claims are violations of the rights of religious minority groups.

