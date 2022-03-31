UrduPoint.com

China Imposes Retaliatory Visa Restrictions On Number Of US Officials - Foreign Ministry

Muhammad Irfan Published March 31, 2022 | 01:21 PM

China has decided to impose retaliatory visa restrictions targeting a number of US officials, Chinese foreign ministry spokesman Wang Wenbin said on Thursday

BEIJING (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st March, 2022) China has decided to impose retaliatory visa restrictions targeting a number of US officials, Chinese foreign ministry spokesman Wang Wenbin said on Thursday.

Last week, Washington imposed visa restrictions on Chinese officials allegedly involved in human rights abuses.

Beijing pledged to respond in kind.

"In order to protect the legitimate rights and interests of Chinese citizens, China has decided to impose administrative restrictions on US officials who spread lies on the issue of human rights and harm China's interests," Wang told a briefing, without clarifying who exactly will be targeted.

