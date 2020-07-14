UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

China Imposes Sanctions On Lockheed Martin Over Arms Sales To Taiwan - Foreign Ministry

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Tue 14th July 2020 | 04:15 PM

China Imposes Sanctions on Lockheed Martin Over Arms Sales to Taiwan - Foreign Ministry

China is imposing sanctions on Lockheed Martin, the US aerospace, defense, arms, security, and advanced technologies company and the main contractor for the sale of military equipment to Taiwan, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian said at a briefing on Tuesday

BEIJING (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th July, 2020) China is imposing sanctions on Lockheed Martin, the US aerospace, defense, arms, security, and advanced technologies company and the main contractor for the sale of military equipment to Taiwan, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian said at a briefing on Tuesday.

Last week, Washington approved the sale of $620 million worth equipment to Taiwan for upgrading Patriot anti-ballistic missile systems. The main contractor for the transaction is Lockheed Martin.

"China strongly opposes US arms sales to Taiwan.

We urge the United States to adhere to the principle of one China, to cease arms sales to Taiwan, as well as joint military drills with Taiwan. In order to protect its public interests, China decided to impose sanctions on the main contractor of this transaction, Lockheed Martin," Zhao said.

Beijing has repeatedly called Taiwan a sensitive issue in its relations with Washington, as China considers the island to be part of its territory. The Chinese authorities have also repeatedly protested over the supply of weapons by the US to the island.

Related Topics

China Washington Company Sale United States Million

Recent Stories

DCT Abu Dhabi to host &#039;CulturAll Conversation ..

18 minutes ago

Ayeza Khan celebrates daughter Hoorain's birthday

33 minutes ago

Sheikh Mansoor praises resilience of Dubai’s spo ..

36 minutes ago

Ruler of Sharjah receives letter of condolences fr ..

1 hour ago

2 hours ago

Sharjah Ruler issues Administrative Decision formi ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.