China Imposes Sanctions on Lockheed Martin Over Arms Sales to Taiwan - Foreign Ministry

BEIJING (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th July, 2020) China is imposing sanctions on Lockheed Martin, the US aerospace, defense, arms, security, and advanced technologies company and the main contractor for the sale of military equipment to Taiwan, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian said at a briefing on Tuesday.

Last week, Washington approved the sale of $620 million worth equipment to Taiwan for upgrading Patriot anti-ballistic missile systems. The main contractor for the transaction is Lockheed Martin.

"China strongly opposes US arms sales to Taiwan.

We urge the United States to adhere to the principle of one China, to cease arms sales to Taiwan, as well as joint military drills with Taiwan. In order to protect its public interests, China decided to impose sanctions on the main contractor of this transaction, Lockheed Martin," Zhao said.

Beijing has repeatedly called Taiwan a sensitive issue in its relations with Washington, as China considers the island to be part of its territory. The Chinese authorities have also repeatedly protested over the supply of weapons by the US to the island.