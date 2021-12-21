UrduPoint.com

China Imposes Sanctions On Members Of US Commission On International Religious Freedom

Faizan Hashmi 5 minutes ago Tue 21st December 2021 | 06:49 PM

China Imposes Sanctions on Members of US Commission on International Religious Freedom

China has imposed sanctions on four members of the US Commission on International Religious Freedom (UCIRF) in a tit-for-tat response to Washington's sanctions against four Chinese officials accused of allegedly violating human rights in Xinjiang, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian said on Tuesday

BEIJING (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st December, 2021) China has imposed sanctions on four members of the US Commission on International Religious Freedom (UCIRF) in a tit-for-tat response to Washington's sanctions against four Chinese officials accused of allegedly violating human rights in Xinjiang, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian said on Tuesday.

The four UCIRF representatives under sanction are prohibited from entering mainland China, Macau and Hong Kong starting from December 21. Their assets in China would be frozen, and they would not be allowed to conduct any transactions with Chinese citizens and organizations.

Earlier in December, the United States imposed sanctions on dozens of people and entities tied to China, Myanmar, North Korea and Bangladesh for human rights-related violations.

"The United States, guided by its national legislation, imposed illegal sanctions against Chinese officials under the so-called human rights issue in Xinjiang. The corresponding actions became a gross interference in Chinese internal affairs and a serious violation of the basic norms of international relations, also causing serious damage to Chinese-US relations. China strongly opposes this and expresses strong condemnation," Zhao told a briefing.

The diplomat added that in response to the US sanctions, China decided to take equivalent countermeasures in line with the country's to the country's Anti-Foreign Sanctions Law.

