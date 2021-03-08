UrduPoint.com
China Improves One-stop Service Mechanisms For Dispute Solving, Litigation

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Mon 08th March 2021 | 03:16 PM

China improves one-stop service mechanisms for dispute solving, litigation

China has established and improved its one-stop service mechanism to provide fair, efficient and substantial solutions to non-litigation disputes and facilitate litigation, according to a work report of the Supreme People's Court (SPC) on Monday

BEIJING (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Mar, 2021 ) :China has established and improved its one-stop service mechanism to provide fair, efficient and substantial solutions to non-litigation disputes and facilitate litigation, according to a work report of the Supreme People's Court (SPC) on Monday.

In 2020, 4.

24 million civil and commercial disputes were solved before litigation through mediation platforms, a year-on-year spike of 191 percent, said the report submitted to the ongoing national legislative session for deliberation.

It added that, in 2020, the number of lawsuits handled by courts nationwide declined for the first time since 2004, highlighting the remarkable role played by the dispute resolution system.

Last year saw over 6.93 million cases dealt with through accelerated procedures at litigation service halls which provide one-stop services for all case-filing-related issues, according to the report.

