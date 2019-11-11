UrduPoint.com
China In Contact With All Relevant Groups To Host Intra-Afghan Dialogue: Spokesperson

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Mon 11th November 2019 | 04:45 PM

China on Monday said it was maintaining communication with all relevant parties including Taliban, for holding intra-Afghan dialogue to expedite the peace and reconciliation process in Afghanistan

BEIJING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Nov, 2019 ) China on Monday said it was maintaining communication with all relevant parties including Taliban, for holding intra-Afghan dialogue to expedite the peace and reconciliation process in Afghanistan.

"We support constructive dialogue between all parties including the government and Taliban," Chinese Foreign Ministry's Spokesperson Geng Shuang said during his routine briefing while responding to a question that Afghan government had concluded list for domestic representatives for the intra-Afghan talks in Beijing.

He said that respecting the will of all parties, the Chinese side would like to provide a platform for dialogue for all parties and help the peace and reconciliation process in Afghanistan.

"Now China is maintaining communication with all relevant parties on holding this meeting in China," he added.

China, he said, supported the broad and inclusive peace and reconciliation process that was Afghan-led and Afghan-owned.

To a question about participation of Taliban representatives in the talks with Afghan government, he reiterated that the Chinese side was having communication with the relevant parties in Afghanistan for this meeting ... so the parties included the Afghan government and Afghan Taliban.

