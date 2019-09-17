China in need of integrating medical, elderly care

The integration of medical and elderly care services is in great demand in China, said the National Health Commission Tuesday

BEIJING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Sep, 2019 ) :The integration of medical and elderly care services is in great demand in China , said the National Health Commission Tuesday.

With the ever-growing aging population, medical and elderly care systems independent of each other can hardly meet senior citizens' needs for multi-level and diversified health and elderly care services, said Wang Jianjun, an official with the commission, at a press conference.

By the end of 2018, the country had about 250 million citizens aged 60 and above, accounting for 17.

9 percent of the total population, said Wang, also executive deputy director of the Office of the National Working Commission on Aging.

Meanwhile, nearly 180 million elderly people have chronic diseases and more than 40 million are totally or partially unable to take care of themselves in China, said Wang.

China has pushed forward the integration of medical and elderly care since 2015. Some measures were newly adopted to deepen efforts in this regard, including streamlining approval procedures and providing favorable tax and fee policies.