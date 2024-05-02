Open Menu

China In Perspective: Optimized Payment Services Deliver Tangible Convenience For Foreigners In China

Muhammad Irfan Published May 02, 2024 | 06:20 PM

China In Perspective: Optimized payment services deliver tangible convenience for foreigners in China

For foreign travelers in China, swiping their credit cards for a cup of coffee or a cab, even in a metropolis like Beijing, used to be a troublesome challenge as international credit cards were not widely accepted in the country

BEIJING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd May, 2024) For foreign travelers in China, swiping their credit cards for a cup of coffee or a cab, even in a metropolis like Beijing, used to be a troublesome challenge as international credit cards were not widely accepted in the country.

Now, the situation has changed, as China has recently implemented a slew of measures to streamline payment processes for overseas travelers, highlighting the country's ongoing commitment to enhancing high-level openness.

"When I shop and want to buy something (in Beijing), I can just directly use my Visa credit card. It feels awesome to be able to use the same payment method as in my own country," Corazon Scheppy, an American girl, told Xinhua at a cafe in the Haidian District of Beijing.

Last month, China's central bank, along with several other government organs, jointly released a circular to make payments more accessible for foreigners visiting the country. The circular urged efforts to optimize bank card payment services, promote cash use, and facilitate mobile payment.

It followed a guideline issued by the country's State Council in early March, which detailed measures to help foreign nationals navigate different payment options in the country

Related Topics

Mobile China Bank Beijing Buy Same Cuban Peso March Visa Government

Recent Stories

Ahsan Iqbal expresses Pakistan's eagerness to ente ..

Ahsan Iqbal expresses Pakistan's eagerness to enter CPEC Phase-II

5 minutes ago
 Food authority recovers substandard food items dur ..

Food authority recovers substandard food items during raids in Nowshera, Jehange ..

5 minutes ago
 Govt to empower women on priority,says PSPA Vice c ..

Govt to empower women on priority,says PSPA Vice chairman

5 minutes ago
 Ziaullah condemns incident of landmine blast in Du ..

Ziaullah condemns incident of landmine blast in Duki

6 minutes ago
 Tandoors, restaurants imposed fine

Tandoors, restaurants imposed fine

6 minutes ago
 President condoles demise of UAE's Sheikh Tahnoun ..

President condoles demise of UAE's Sheikh Tahnoun bin Mohamed Al Nahyan

15 minutes ago
924,447 kids vaccinated against polio in four days

924,447 kids vaccinated against polio in four days

10 minutes ago
 FIA Abbottabad, AUJ jointly organize cyber laws aw ..

FIA Abbottabad, AUJ jointly organize cyber laws awareness seminar

20 minutes ago
 EU pledges $1 bn for Lebanon, urges steps against ..

EU pledges $1 bn for Lebanon, urges steps against illegal migration

20 minutes ago
 Macron says 'all European nationalists are hidden ..

Macron says 'all European nationalists are hidden Brexiteers'

19 minutes ago
 Ghari Habibullah police apprehended rape accused o ..

Ghari Habibullah police apprehended rape accused of 9 years old girl

20 minutes ago
 Newly appointed DPO takes charge

Newly appointed DPO takes charge

20 minutes ago

More Stories From World