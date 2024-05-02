- Home
China In Perspective: Optimized Payment Services Deliver Tangible Convenience For Foreigners In China
Muhammad Irfan Published May 02, 2024 | 06:20 PM
BEIJING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd May, 2024) For foreign travelers in China, swiping their credit cards for a cup of coffee or a cab, even in a metropolis like Beijing, used to be a troublesome challenge as international credit cards were not widely accepted in the country.
Now, the situation has changed, as China has recently implemented a slew of measures to streamline payment processes for overseas travelers, highlighting the country's ongoing commitment to enhancing high-level openness.
"When I shop and want to buy something (in Beijing), I can just directly use my Visa credit card. It feels awesome to be able to use the same payment method as in my own country," Corazon Scheppy, an American girl, told Xinhua at a cafe in the Haidian District of Beijing.
Last month, China's central bank, along with several other government organs, jointly released a circular to make payments more accessible for foreigners visiting the country. The circular urged efforts to optimize bank card payment services, promote cash use, and facilitate mobile payment.
It followed a guideline issued by the country's State Council in early March, which detailed measures to help foreign nationals navigate different payment options in the country
