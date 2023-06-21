UrduPoint.com

China In Talks With Cuba On Creating New Joint Military Base On Island - Reports

Sumaira FH Published June 21, 2023 | 01:50 AM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st June, 2023) China and Cuba are negotiating the potential establishment of a joint military base on the island, the Wall Street Journal reported on Tuesday citing US officials and intelligence documents.

The report said the talks between the two sides are at an advanced stage but have not ended.

Beijing wants to establish a joint military base on Cuba's northern coast which concerns Washington because it would place Chinese troops and its military operations about 100 miles away from Florida's coast, the report said.

The United States has reached out to Cuba in an effort to interrupt the potential deal, according to the report.

Earlier on Tuesday, Pentagon Deputy Press Secretary Sabrina Singh declined to comment on this specific development but added that China continues to express interest in expanding its military presence in the Western Hemisphere and the United States will continue to monitor those plans.

