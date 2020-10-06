China in Talks With WHO on Potential Emergency Use Listing of Its Vaccines - WHO Official

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th October, 2020) China has entered preliminary discussion with the World Health Organization (WHO) on the potential participation of its vaccines in the emergency use listing, an adviser at the WHO's Western Pacific Regional Office said on Tuesday.

"At this point, China has already approached WHO on preliminary discussion whereby China may participate in the emergency use listing of these vaccines and [whether] potentially, through this emergency use listing, the quality and safety of these vaccines and efficacy could be assessed in a facilitated way and then these could be made available for licensing in countries," Dr. Socorro Escalante said at a briefing.