UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

China In Talks With WHO On Potential Emergency Use Listing Of Its Vaccines - WHO Official

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 9 seconds ago Tue 06th October 2020 | 12:50 PM

China in Talks With WHO on Potential Emergency Use Listing of Its Vaccines - WHO Official

China has entered preliminary discussion with the World Health Organization (WHO) on the potential participation of its vaccines in the emergency use listing, an adviser at the WHO's Western Pacific Regional Office said on Tuesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th October, 2020) China has entered preliminary discussion with the World Health Organization (WHO) on the potential participation of its vaccines in the emergency use listing, an adviser at the WHO's Western Pacific Regional Office said on Tuesday.

"At this point, China has already approached WHO on preliminary discussion whereby China may participate in the emergency use listing of these vaccines and [whether] potentially, through this emergency use listing, the quality and safety of these vaccines and efficacy could be assessed in a facilitated way and then these could be made available for licensing in countries," Dr. Socorro Escalante said at a briefing.

Related Topics

World China Socorro May

Recent Stories

Pakistan reports six deaths, 467 new cases of Covi ..

17 minutes ago

WHO Says Russia Shared Data on Phase I, II Clinica ..

2 seconds ago

WHO calls for action against rising 'pandemic fati ..

4 seconds ago

Bar Council observes strike across KP

6 seconds ago

Man dies of electrocution in Muzaffargarh

8 seconds ago

Kohat police foil drug smuggling bid

17 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.