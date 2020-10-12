UrduPoint.com
China In Touch With Malaysia Over 6 Detained Chinese Fishing Ships - Foreign Ministry

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Mon 12th October 2020 | 05:20 PM

China in Touch With Malaysia Over 6 Detained Chinese Fishing Ships - Foreign Ministry

BEIJING (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th October, 2020) China is in talks with Malaysia over the detention of six Chinese fishing vessels and their crew, with Beijing expecting a fair investigation into the case, Chinese Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Zhao Lijian said on Monday.

This past Sunday, the Malaysian Maritime Enforcement Agency (MMEA) said it had detained 60 Chinese nationals and six fishing vessels which have crossed into the country's territorial waters off the Johor state's coast without the necessary permits.

"On October 9, six Chinese fishing vessels were detained in the Malaysian territorial waters. An investigation is underway at the moment," the diplomat said.

According to the spokesman, the Chinese embassy in Malaysia has sent its staff to meet with the detained nationals in order to provide them with medical supplies and other support.

"We have asked the Malaysian side to conduct a just and fair investigation into this case, to ensure that the legitimate rights and interests of Chinese citizens are respected, and to inform us in a timely manner on the progress of the case," the diplomat added.

According to the MMEA, the detained Chinese vessels had no cargo at the time of arrest. It is believed that they were en route to Mauritania but had to stop in Malaysia's territorial waters due to malfunction.

