UrduPoint.com

China, India Agree To Expedite Resolution Of Border Issue - Chinese Foreign Ministry

Faizan Hashmi Published June 01, 2023 | 09:50 AM

China, India Agree to Expedite Resolution of Border Issue - Chinese Foreign Ministry

BEIJING (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st June, 2023) China and India agreed, at consultations in New Delhi, to expedite the resolution of the border issue and to hold another round of talks between senior military officials, the Chinese Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

The 27th meeting of the Working Mechanism for Consultation and Coordination on India-China Border Affairs was held on Wednesday.

"The sides also agreed to continue to maintain ties through diplomatic and military channels, to contribute to softening the border situation and further maintaining peace... in the border areas," the ministry said.

The two countries' representatives agreed to hold the 19th round of military command-level talks and the 28th meeting of the Working Mechanism as soon as possible.

India and China have a long-standing territorial dispute over the ownership of nearly 60,000 square kilometers in the northeastern state of Arunachal Pradesh, as well as a mountainous area in northern Kashmir.

The Line of Actual Control (LAC), which replaces the border between the countries in the region, runs in the Ladakh area.

In the fall of 1962, the dispute escalated into a border war. A new aggravation began in Ladakh in May 2020, when a series of conflicts between the military of China and India took place in the Pangong Lake area, after which New Delhi and Beijing increased their military presence in the region.

After the withdrawal of most of the deployed troops in February 2021, the parties held several rounds of talks at the level of diplomats and commanders of units stationed in the region. In early September last year, India and China also conducted a new phase of troop withdrawal on the border in Ladakh.

Related Topics

India Resolution China Beijing New Delhi February May September Border 2020

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 1 June 2023

34 minutes ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 01 June 2023 - Today's ..

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 01 June 2023 - Today's Gold Price in Pakistan

39 minutes ago
 Indian Ministry of Electronics and Information Tec ..

Indian Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology launches G20 Digital I ..

8 hours ago
 Abdullah bin Zayed congratulates Turkish counterpa ..

Abdullah bin Zayed congratulates Turkish counterpart on Erdoğan&#039;s re-elect ..

8 hours ago
 Four new falconry organisations join the Internati ..

Four new falconry organisations join the International Federation for Falconry S ..

9 hours ago
 Virginia Governor Orders National Guard Troops to ..

Virginia Governor Orders National Guard Troops to Southern US Border

10 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.