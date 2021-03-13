UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

China, India Agree To Hold New Round Of Military Commander Level Talks

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Sat 13th March 2021 | 12:08 PM

China, India agree to hold new round of military commander level talks

The 21st meeting of the Working Mechanism for Consultation and Coordination on China-India Border Affairs was held via video link

BEIJING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Mar, 2021 ) :The 21st meeting of the Working Mechanism for Consultation and Coordination on China-India Border Affairs was held via video link.

Hong Liang, director-general of the Department of Boundary and Ocean Affairs, Chinese Foreign Ministry, and Naveen Srivastava, joint secretary of the East Asia Division, Indian Ministry of External Affairs, co-chaired the meeting.

Representatives from both countries' departments related to diplomacy, national defense, and migration also attended the online meeting.

They agreed to earnestly implement the five-point consensus reached by the foreign ministers of both countries in Moscow and follow the spirits of phone conversation between two foreign ministers on February 25.

During the meeting, both sides spoke positively of the disengagement of frontline troops in the Pangong Tso Lake area and agreed to stabilize and control the situation in the border areas and avoid reversals.

The two sides also agreed to maintain dialogue and communications through diplomatic and military channels and hold the next round of military commander-level talks as soon as possible.

Related Topics

India Moscow China February Border From Asia

Recent Stories

Ambassador Haque chairs virtual meeting with FPCCI ..

1 minute ago

Punjab govt announces revised time-table for busin ..

1 minute ago

Accused of sexual assault on minor girl held in mu ..

2 minutes ago

India reviews AstraZeneca side effects after conce ..

2 minutes ago

Multan places on hold 24 revenue cases in five mon ..

3 minutes ago

NBA: Results and standings

3 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.