China, India Agree to Maintain Border Stability at Commander-Level Talks - Joint Statement

Chinese and Indian defense and foreign chiefs agreed to maintain stability at the mutual border and to work out a solution to the border issue shortly, according to a joint statement released on Thursday after the fourteenth round of corps commander-level negotiations

BEIJING (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th January, 2022) Chinese and Indian defense and foreign chiefs agreed to maintain stability at the mutual border and to work out a solution to the border issue shortly, according to a joint statement released on Thursday after the fourteenth round of corps commander-level negotiations.

The talks took place on Wednesday at the Chushul-Moldo meeting point located on the Chinese side of the Line of Actual Control (LAC), which is the de facto border between the countries.

"The two sides also agreed to consolidate on the previous outcomes and take effective efforts to maintain the security and stability on the ground in the Western Sector including during winter," the statement read, as published by the Chinese Defense Ministry.

The sides also agreed to keep close contact and dialogue through military and diplomatic channels, and to come up with solutions to other issues, which will satisfy both nations.

The officials stated that the next round of talks "should be held at the earliest."

The previous round of talks took place in October 2021 and proved fruitless. The Indian defense ministry said that Chinese negotiators rejected its call to restore peace in the area of the LAC. Prior to that, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Wang Wenbin described the situation at the border as stable and added that the sides keep in contact via military and diplomatic channels.

The protracted conflict between the nations stems from the absence of a marked border. Tensions escalated in May 2020, which led to a number of fatal clashes.