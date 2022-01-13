UrduPoint.com

China, India Agree To Maintain Border Stability At Commander-Level Talks - Joint Statement

Umer Jamshaid Published January 13, 2022 | 10:42 PM

China, India Agree to Maintain Border Stability at Commander-Level Talks - Joint Statement

Chinese and Indian defense and foreign chiefs agreed to maintain stability at the mutual border and to work out a solution to the border issue shortly, according to a joint statement released on Thursday after the fourteenth round of corps commander-level negotiations

BEIJING (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th January, 2022) Chinese and Indian defense and foreign chiefs agreed to maintain stability at the mutual border and to work out a solution to the border issue shortly, according to a joint statement released on Thursday after the fourteenth round of corps commander-level negotiations.

The talks took place on Wednesday at the Chushul-Moldo meeting point located on the Chinese side of the Line of Actual Control (LAC), which is the de facto border between the countries.

"The two sides also agreed to consolidate on the previous outcomes and take effective efforts to maintain the security and stability on the ground in the Western Sector including during winter," the statement read, as published by the Chinese Defense Ministry.

The sides also agreed to keep close contact and dialogue through military and diplomatic channels, and to come up with solutions to other issues, which will satisfy both nations.

The officials stated that the next round of talks "should be held at the earliest."

The previous round of talks took place in October 2021 and proved fruitless. The Indian defense ministry said that Chinese negotiators rejected its call to restore peace in the area of the LAC. Prior to that, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Wang Wenbin described the situation at the border as stable and added that the sides keep in contact via military and diplomatic channels.

The protracted conflict between the nations stems from the absence of a marked border. Tensions escalated in May 2020, which led to a number of fatal clashes.

Related Topics

India China May October Border 2020 From

Recent Stories

58 more tested positive for COVID-19 in Hyderabad

58 more tested positive for COVID-19 in Hyderabad

44 seconds ago
 NAB arrests main wheat misappropriation case absco ..

NAB arrests main wheat misappropriation case absconder

45 seconds ago
 Who could replace UK PM Johnson?

Who could replace UK PM Johnson?

47 seconds ago
 US Says Probing Havana Syndrome Cases After Report ..

US Says Probing Havana Syndrome Cases After Reports of New Incidents in Paris, G ..

48 seconds ago
 Spain Decides to Expand COVID-19 Booster Rollout t ..

Spain Decides to Expand COVID-19 Booster Rollout to Those Over 18 - Health Minis ..

50 seconds ago
 US 'Strongly Welcomes' OSCE Chairman's Proposal on ..

US 'Strongly Welcomes' OSCE Chairman's Proposal on New Security Dialogue in Euro ..

3 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.