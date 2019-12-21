China, India Agree to Push for Faster Resolution of Border Row

(@imziishan)

NEW DELHI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st December, 2019) China and India held their 22nd round of border talks on Saturday where they agreed to seek an early resolution of the decades-old dispute over two border areas, the Indian foreign ministry said.

The two countries lay claims to same areas in the already disputed Kashmir region as well as to parts of what India calls its easternmost state of Arunachal Pradesh.

India's National Security Advisor Ajit Doval and Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi agreed during the routine meeting in New Delhi that "an early settlement of the boundary question serves the fundamental interests of both countries.

The delegations reaffirmed that in the meantime their countries needed to maintain "peace and tranquility" in the border areas for the sake of bolstering their ties. The next round of talks will be held in China at a mutually convenient time.

The two fought a war over both contested border areas in 1962. They signed a pact three decades later pledging to resolve the row and drawing a demarcation line in Kashmir, but cross-border skirmishes still flare up as both countries continue military buildup on the border.