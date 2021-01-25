UrduPoint.com
China, India Agree To Speed Up Withdrawal Of Troops On Border - Defense Ministry

Faizan Hashmi 20 seconds ago Mon 25th January 2021 | 07:50 PM

China, India Agree to Speed Up Withdrawal of Troops on Border - Defense Ministry

BEIJING (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th January, 2021) Chinese and Indian military agreed to speed up the withdrawal of advanced troops on the border between the two countries, the Chinese Defense Ministry said.

The ninth round of negotiations between India and China at the level of the border commanders took place on January 24 on the Chinese side of the border section. The parties held a thorough exchange of views on the withdrawal of troops from the line of de facto control in the western section of the Chinese-Indian border.

"The parties agreed that this round of negotiations was positive, constructive and practical, which will contribute to strengthening mutual trust and mutual understanding.

The party agreed to facilitate the early withdrawal of advanced troops on the border of the two countries," the ministry said in a statement.

Earlier, India Today reported that the military of India and China had suffered casualties as a result of a new clash on the border in the Indian state of Sikkim. The clash, according to the newspaper, arose after the Chinese military tried to cross the line of contact with India. As a result of the collision four soldiers of the Indian army and about 20 Chinese soldiers were injured, it said.

