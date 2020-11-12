China, India Agree to Withdraw 30% Troops From Ladakh Border Region - Reports

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

NEW DELHI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th November, 2020) China and India have agreed to the de-escalation plan proposed during the Indian-Chinese military commander-level talks held on November 6 and decided to withdraw up to 30 percent of their troops from the Line of Actual Control in the eastern Indian region of Ladakh in eight days, the Zee news channel reported on Wednesday, citing sources.

According to the Indian media outlet, the disengagement will be conducted in three steps, which envisage the withdrawal of tanks followed by the countries' forces leaving critical positions and territories.

The channel added that the countries were forced to accelerate the withdrawal, as the temperature in the region has dropped to minus 20 degrees Celsius (minus 4 Fahrenheit).

The disengagement process will be verified with the use of drones and during delegation meetings.

Since the 1962 war between India and China, the two have lacked a duly demarcated borderline in the Himalayas. As a consequence, Indian and Chinese forces have often found themselves engaged in skirmishes. The latest clash in the region of Ladakh took place in June and claimed the lives of 20 Indian soldiers and killed an unknown number of Chinese servicemen.