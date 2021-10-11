China, India Blame Each Other for Failure of New Round of Border Talks

China and India have failed to advance with the disengagement of forces at remaining points on the Line of Actual Control (LAC), blaming each other for the deadlock during the latest round of commander-level talks

BEIJING/NEW DELHI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th October, 2021) China and India have failed to advance with the disengagement of forces at remaining points on the Line of Actual Control (LAC), blaming each other for the deadlock during the latest round of commander-level talks.

The 13th round of talks took place on Sunday.

"The Chinese side made great efforts to promote the easing and cooling of the border situation and fully demonstrated China's sincerity of maintaining overall interests of bilateral military relations. However, the Indian side still persisted in its unreasonable and unrealistic demands, which added difficulties to the negotiations," the Chinese ministry said in a statement.

Beijing is determined to defend national sovereignty and hopes that India will "avoid misjudging the situation and cherish the hard-won situation in the China-India border area," the statement read.

"The Indian side should abide by the relevant agreements and consensus reached between the two countries," it added.

The Indian armed forces, in turn, blamed the situation at the LAC on China's attempt to "alter the status quo."

"During the meeting, the Indian side therefore made constructive suggestions for resolving the remaining areas but the Chinese side was not agreeable and also could not provide any forward-looking proposals. The meeting thus did not result in resolution of the remaining areas," the statement said.

Since May 2020, the border region has seen a series of stand-offs between India and China. The sides later stepped up military presence in the area.

In an effort to settle the conflict, the two nations launched disengagement consultations in early June 2020, with the first phase of disengagement on the northern and southern banks of Pangong Lake completed this February. In August, the process was carried out at the Gogra Post.