China, India Can Play 'Greater' Mediating Role in Ukrainian Conflict - Macron

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th November, 2022) China and India can play a vital role in mediating the conflict in Ukraine, French President Emmanuel Macron said on Wednesday.

"I'm convinced that China can play a greater mediation role (in the Ukrainian conflict) in the coming months to prevent the resumption of offensives, especially land offensives after the beginning of February. I had a chance to discuss this matter with (Chinese) President Xi Jinping and I agreed to visit Beijing in early 2023 so that we can intensify our dialogue on this matter," Macron said during a press conference following the G20 summit in Bali.

The French leader also said that Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi in their conversation on the sidelines of the G20 summit also expressed his desire to become a mediator in the Ukraine crisis.

"I also had an exchange with Prime Minister Modi. The following is very clear: (India) is ready for greater cooperation on all global issues and is willing to re-engage in mediation with Russia," Macron added.

Earlier on Wednesday, India's second most senior diplomat, Foreign Secretary Vinay Kwatra, said that his country contributed significantly to bridging the divide between G20 leaders over the conflict in Ukraine, promoting a "very constructive, cooperative" approach and aiming at consensus building across a whole range of issues.

On Tuesday, media reported that Macron had asked Xi to urge Russian President Vladimir Putin to de-escalate in Ukraine and return to the negotiating table with Kiev during their meeting on the sidelines of the G20 summit.

Moscow has consistently confirmed its readiness to engage in dialogue with Kiev without preconditions, while Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has either refused or suggested various conditions for resuming the talks, including barring his country from negotiating with Putin.