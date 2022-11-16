UrduPoint.com

China, India Can Play 'Greater' Mediating Role In Ukrainian Conflict - Macron

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published November 16, 2022 | 06:52 PM

China, India Can Play 'Greater' Mediating Role in Ukrainian Conflict - Macron

China and India can play a vital role in mediating the conflict in Ukraine, French President Emmanuel Macron said on Wednesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th November, 2022) China and India can play a vital role in mediating the conflict in Ukraine, French President Emmanuel Macron said on Wednesday.

"I'm convinced that China can play a greater mediation role (in the Ukrainian conflict) in the coming months to prevent the resumption of offensives, especially land offensives after the beginning of February. I had a chance to discuss this matter with (Chinese) President Xi Jinping and I agreed to visit Beijing in early 2023 so that we can intensify our dialogue on this matter," Macron said during a press conference following the G20 summit in Bali.

The French leader also said that Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi in their conversation on the sidelines of the G20 summit also expressed his desire to become a mediator in the Ukraine crisis.

"I also had an exchange with Prime Minister Modi. The following is very clear: (India) is ready for greater cooperation on all global issues and is willing to re-engage in mediation with Russia," Macron added.

Earlier on Wednesday, India's second most senior diplomat, Foreign Secretary Vinay Kwatra, said that his country contributed significantly to bridging the divide between G20 leaders over the conflict in Ukraine, promoting a "very constructive, cooperative" approach and aiming at consensus building across a whole range of issues.

On Tuesday, media reported that Macron had asked Xi to urge Russian President Vladimir Putin to de-escalate in Ukraine and return to the negotiating table with Kiev during their meeting on the sidelines of the G20 summit.

Moscow has consistently confirmed its readiness to engage in dialogue with Kiev without preconditions, while Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has either refused or suggested various conditions for resuming the talks, including barring his country from negotiating with Putin.

Related Topics

India Prime Minister Exchange Ukraine Russia China Narendra Modi Visit Beijing Vladimir Putin Kiev February Media All From Xi Jinping

Recent Stories

Reaction to Poland Missile Incident Not Indicating ..

Reaction to Poland Missile Incident Not Indicating Thaw in NATO-Russia Relations ..

2 minutes ago
 168 new dengue cases, 3 deaths reported in Punjab

168 new dengue cases, 3 deaths reported in Punjab

2 minutes ago
 Artistes thank Ahmed Shah for holding Awami Theate ..

Artistes thank Ahmed Shah for holding Awami Theater Festival after 32 years

2 minutes ago
 Punjab govt ensuring promotion of pollution-free a ..

Punjab govt ensuring promotion of pollution-free agriculture: Minister

2 minutes ago
 Syria Confirms Almost 1,400 Cholera Cases, 49 Deat ..

Syria Confirms Almost 1,400 Cholera Cases, 49 Deaths - Health Ministry

6 minutes ago
 ITF Pakistan J7 World Juniors Tennis C'ships conti ..

ITF Pakistan J7 World Juniors Tennis C'ships continues

6 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.