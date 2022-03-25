China, India Concerned Over Impact of Sanctions on Global Economy - Beijing

(@FahadShabbir)

China and India are seriously concerned about the impact of unilateral sanctions on the global economy and supply chain security, the Chinese Foreign Ministry said

BEIJING (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th March, 2022) China and India are seriously concerned about the impact of unilateral sanctions on the global economy and supply chain security, the Chinese Foreign Ministry said.

Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi held a meeting with his India counterpart, Subrahmanyam Jaishankar, in New Delhi earlier in the day.

"(The sides) are seriously concerned about the impact of unilateral sanctions on the global economy and supply chain security," the ministry said in a statement.