Open Menu

China, India Hold 21st Corps Commanders Level Meeting

Umer Jamshaid Published February 21, 2024 | 11:20 PM

China, India hold 21st Corps Commanders level meeting

The 21st round of the China-India Corps Commanders level meeting was held on February 19 on the Chinese side of the Moldo-Chushul border meeting point, China’s Ministry of National Defence said on Wednesday

BEIJING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Feb, 2024) The 21st round of the China-India Corps Commanders level meeting was held on February 19 on the Chinese side of the Moldo-Chushul border meeting point, China’s Ministry of National Defence said on Wednesday.

During the meeting, the two sides engaged in active, in-depth and constructive communication on the resolution of the existing border issues of mutual concern and agreed to be guided by the important consensus of the leaders of the two countries.

The two sides agreed to maintain communication through military and diplomatic channels to reach a mutually acceptable solution at an early date and to turn the page on the border situation, the statement read.

They also agreed to maintain peace and tranquility in the China-India border areas in the interim.

APP/asg

Related Topics

Resolution China February Border

Recent Stories

Commercial spaceship set for lunar touchdown, in t ..

Commercial spaceship set for lunar touchdown, in test for US industry

4 minutes ago
 Lahore Literary Festival to start from 23rd

Lahore Literary Festival to start from 23rd

5 minutes ago
 Swiatek downs Svitolina in Dubai, Gauff reaches qu ..

Swiatek downs Svitolina in Dubai, Gauff reaches quarter-finals

5 minutes ago
 Tennis: WTA Dubai Open results

Tennis: WTA Dubai Open results

5 minutes ago
 Wall Street cautious before Nvidia results, Fed mi ..

Wall Street cautious before Nvidia results, Fed minutes

9 minutes ago
 PML-N, MQM pledge continued federal level cooperat ..

PML-N, MQM pledge continued federal level cooperation

5 minutes ago
Saylani welfare trust equipping young generation w ..

Saylani welfare trust equipping young generation with IT education: Farooqui

3 minutes ago
 Light rain-wind/thunderstorm likely at isolated pl ..

Light rain-wind/thunderstorm likely at isolated places in upper KP, GB, Kashmir

3 minutes ago
 Renowned Sindhi poet Saaindad Saand passes away

Renowned Sindhi poet Saaindad Saand passes away

3 minutes ago
 AJK President for improving the quality of educati ..

AJK President for improving the quality of education

3 minutes ago
 UN calls Gaza's humanitarian situation 'inhumane'; ..

UN calls Gaza's humanitarian situation 'inhumane'; people 'hanging by a thread'

3 minutes ago
 Poliovirus reported in Lasbela's environmental sam ..

Poliovirus reported in Lasbela's environmental sample

3 minutes ago

More Stories From World