Muhammad Irfan Published December 06, 2024 | 05:20 PM

China, India hold 32nd meeting of working mechanism on border affairs, agree to safeguard peace and stability

BEIJING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Dec, 2024) China and India held the 32nd meeting of the Working Mechanism for Consultation & Coordination on China-India Border Affairs (WMCC) in New Delhi, and the two sides agreed to maintain communication through diplomatic and military channels, and safeguard sustainable peace and stability in the border areas, according to a release from Chinese Foreign Ministry on Friday.

Director-General of the Department of Boundary and Ocean Affairs of the Chinese Foreign Ministry Hong Liang and Shri Gourangalal Das, Joint Secretary (East Asia) co-chaired the 32nd meeting. Representatives from the foreign affairs, defense, interior, and immigration departments of both countries participated.

Both sides positively assessed the solutions reached on border-related issues and agreed to continue implementing them comprehensively and effectively, while taking measures to further ease the border situation. Following the important consensus reached by the leaders of both countries, the meeting focused on preparations for the next round of special representatives' talks on the China-India border issue, said the release, Global Times reported.

The two sides also agreed to continue leveraging the role of the border negotiation mechanism, maintaining communication through diplomatic and military channels, and safeguarding sustainable peace and stability in the border areas, according to the release.

