China, India Hold 9th Round Of Corps Commander Level Meeting

Tue 26th January 2021 | 02:31 PM

BEIJING (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jan, 2021 ) :The 9th round of China-India Corps Commander Level Meeting was held on the Chinese side of the Moldo-Chushul border meeting point Sunday, according to a joint press release.

The two sides had a candid and in-depth exchange of views on disengagement along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in the Western Sector of China-India border areas, said the press release.

Both sides agreed that this round of meeting was positive, practical and constructive, which further enhanced mutual trust and understanding, and agreed to push for an early disengagement of the frontline troops.

They also agreed to follow the important consensus of their state leaders, maintain the good momentum of dialogue and negotiation, and hold the 10th round of the Corps Commander Level Meeting at an early date to jointly advance de-escalation.

In addition, the two sides agreed to continue their effective efforts in ensuring the restraint of the frontline troops, stabilize and control the situation along the LAC in the Western Sector of the China-India border, and jointly maintain peace and tranquilit

More Stories From World

