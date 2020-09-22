UrduPoint.com
China, India Hold Sixth Round Of Commander Level Talks To Ease Border Tension

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Tue 22nd September 2020 | 02:53 PM

The militaries of China and India held sixth round of commander level talks and exchanged in-depth views on easing the current situation on the border areas, Chinese Foreign Ministry's Spokesperson, Wang Wenbin said on Tuesday

"Yesterday, China and India held the sixth round of Commander level talks. The two sides exchanged in-depth views on easing the current situation in the border areas," he said during a regular briefing held here.

"Yesterday, China and India held the sixth round of Commander level talks. The two sides exchanged in-depth views on easing the current situation in the border areas," he said during a regular briefing held here.

He said, the two sides agreed to continue maintaining dialogue and consultation on this front.

Previously, China and India had reached a five-point consensus regarding the current situation that both sides should take guidance from the series of consensus of the leaders on developing India-China relations, including not allowing differences to become disputes.

It may be mentioned that the Chinese and Indian soldiers recently engaged in the most serious border clashes since they fought a war in 1962, leaving as many as 20 Indian soldiers dead during the fight in June.

China held India responsible for the incidents, calling the actions by Indian border troops "infringing and provocative." The disputed border covers nearly 3,500 kilometers (2,175 miles) of frontier that the two countries call the Line of Actual Control (LAC) and that stretches from Ladakh in the north to the Indian state of Sikkim in the northeast.

The two countries have been trying to settle their border dispute since the early 1990s without success.

