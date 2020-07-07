China, India hold talks on border standoff

China's State Councilor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi spoke to Indian National Security Advisor Ajid Doval and discussed latest situation of China-India relations in the backdrop of Galwan Valley border clash

BEIJING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jul, 2020 ) :China's State Councilor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi spoke to Indian National Security Advisor Ajid Doval and discussed latest situation of China-India relations in the backdrop of Galwan Valley border clash.

During the conversation, Wang Yi, also Chinese Special Representative of the China-India Boundary Question said the right and wrong of what recently happened at the Galwan Valley in the western sector of the China-India boundary is very clear, Chinese foreign ministry said in a statement issued here on Monday.

"China will continue firmly safeguarding our territorial sovereignty as well as peace and tranquility in the border areas," he added.

As Wang Yi stressed, for both China and India, achieving development and revitalization is the top priority where we share long-term strategic interests. Both sides should adhere to the strategic assessment that instead of posing threats, the two countries provide each other with development opportunities.

Both sides should pay great attention to the current complex situation facing China-India bilateral relations, and work together to overcome and turn it around as soon as possible.

Wang Yi hoped that India can work with China to guide public opinion in the right direction, keep and advance bilateral exchanges and cooperation, and avoid amplifying the differences and complicating matters so as to jointly uphold the big picture of China-India relations.

Both sides had candid and in-depth discussions over easing the current border situation and reached positive common understandings.

First, both sides agreed to follow the important consensus reached by leaders of the two countries. Both believed that maintaining peace and tranquility in the border areas matters significantly to the long-term development of bilateral relationship, that the boundary question should be placed properly in the bilateral relations, and that an escalation from differences to disputes should be avoided.

Second, both sides reiterated adherence to the agreements signed by the two countries and making joint efforts to ease the situation in the border areas.

Third, both sides agreed to strengthen communication through the mechanism of the Special Representatives' Meeting, hold Meetings of the Working Mechanism for Consultation and Coordination on China-India Border Affairs without interruption, consistently improve and strengthen confidence-building measures and prevent more incidents that undermine peace and tranquility in the border areas.

Fourth, both sides welcomed the progress achieved in the recent military and diplomatic meetings, agreed to stay in dialogue and consultation, and stressed the importance to promptly act on the consensus reached in the commander-level talks between Chinese and Indian border troops, and complete disengagement of the front-line troops as soon as possible.