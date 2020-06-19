China on Friday said it was in communication with India on easing tensions through diplomatic and military channels after the recent deadly border clash between the troops of the two countries in the Galwan valley

BEIJING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jun, 2020 ) :China on Friday said it was in communication with India on easing tensions through diplomatic and military channels after the recent deadly border clash between the troops of the two countries in the Galwan valley.

"China and India are in dialogue to resolve the matter on ground through diplomatic and military channels," Chinese Foreign Ministry's spokesperson said during his regular briefing held here.

Zhao' comments came in response to demonstrations against China in several Indian cities and reports of boycott Chinese products by Indians.

He reiterated that regarding the serious situation in the Galwan valley, the right and wrong is very clear and the responsibility entirely lies with the Indian side.

He informed that both China and India are in communication with each other through diplomatic and military channels on easing the situation, adding, "China values our bilateral relations. We hope Indian can work with China to jointly maintain the long term development of bilateral relations." On media reports that China has freed 10 Indian soldiers who were arrested in recent border clash, he said, "China hasn't ceased any Indian personnel now." To a question regarding election of India as non-permanent member of the United Nations Security Council (UNSC), he said the Security Council is an important organ to uphold international peace and security following the United Nations charter.

As a permanent member, China would like to enhance cooperation with all parties of the UNSC including the newly elected non-permanent members to jointly fulfil the responsibility given by the UN charter, he added.

On reform of UNSC expansion, he remarked that China's position on UN reforms is consistent and clear.

In the worst flare-up on the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in more than five decades, 20 Indian Army personnel, including the commanding officer of 16 Bihar, were killed on June 15 night in violent face-off with Chinese troops in the Galwan valley of Ladakh where disengagement of troops on either side was underway.

The disputed border covers nearly 2,200 miles of frontier that the two countries call the Line of Actual Control.

Though skirmishes are not new along the frontier, the standoff at Galwan Valley, where India is building a strategic road connecting the region to an airstrip close to China, has escalated in recent weeks.

India and China fought a border war in 1962 that also spilled into Ladakh. The two countries have been trying to settle their border dispute since the early 1990s without success.