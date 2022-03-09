China-India military level talks on boundary issue to be held on March 11

China and India will hold 15th round of military commander level talks to discuss and resolve the boundary issue at Chushul-Moldo border point in eastern Ladakh on March 11

BEIJING, March 9 (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Mar, 2022 ) -:China and India will hold 15th round of military commander level talks to discuss and resolve the boundary issue at Chushul-Moldo border point in eastern Ladakh on March 11.

"On the boundary issue, I have an update for you. As agreed by the two sides, China and India will hold 15th round of military commander level talks on March 11,"� Chinese Foreign Ministry Spokesperson, Zhao Lijian said on Wednesday.

"In the last round of talks, the two sides had candid in-depth exchanges of views on resolving the remaining issues on the western sector of the boundary," he said during his regular briefing held here.

The spokesperson hoped that at the upcoming talks, the two sides could make a further step forward on the border issue.

"We hope we can seek proper settlement of the disputes and reach a solution that is acceptable to both sides," he added.

The 14th round of military talks between the two neighbouring countries held in January this year to resolve the border confrontation that began in mid-2020.

The corps commander level talks ended with a joint statement but with not any real progress.

Responding to a question, the spokesperson said that Foreign Minister Wang Yi at his annual press conference on the sidelines of 'Two Sessions' made clear China's position on developing China-India relations.

Zhao Lijian hoped that Indian side could work with China to enhance mutual trust and practical cooperation to ensure that bilateral relations could move along the right track so as to deliver greater benefits to the two peoples and make greater contribution to the region and beyond.

On a question about people to people exchanges between the two countries, he said that Covid-19 was still taking across the world and added, under condition of ensuring safety amid the pandemic, China and India could and should have exchanges through various means such as video conference and virtual diplomacy.

" We can also try to have some face to face meeting to enhance people's understanding and being our people closer," he said.