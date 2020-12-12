UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

China, India Stress Climate Commitments At Global Summit

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Sat 12th December 2020 | 10:07 PM

China, India stress climate commitments at global summit

China and India edged forward in their commitment to lower carbon pollution on Saturday, issuing a string of promises that experts said fell short of action needed from the two emerging giants

London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Dec, 2020 ) :China and India edged forward in their commitment to lower carbon pollution on Saturday, issuing a string of promises that experts said fell short of action needed from the two emerging giants.

President Xi Jinping told a virtual climate summit that China would work to reduce the intensity of its emissions by 65 percent by 2030, compared with 2005 levels.

Xi promised to "aim to peak carbon dioxide emissions before 2030", repeating a pledge he made in September, when the world's largest emitter said it would achieve net-zero emissions by 2060.

He told the summit that renewables would account for 25 percent of China's Primary energy consumption by 2030, and it would aim to have 1,200 gigawatts of solar and wind capacity installed by then.

More than 70 heads of state were addressing the Climate Ambition Summit, co-hosted by Britain, France and the United Nations on the fifth anniversary of the landmark Paris Agreement.

Under the Paris deal, countries must resubmit new plans to cut emissions every five years, with current commitments insufficient to achieve the accord's primary goal of limiting global warming to "well below" 2.0 degrees Celsius (3.6 Farenheit).

The UN said this week that global carbon pollution fell a record seven percent in 2020 due to pandemic response measures that curbed free movement and electricity demand.

But it said that the emissions of China -- the first to lock down and to reopen its economy after the virus emerged in the city of Wuhan a year ago -- fell just 1.7 percent as Beijing sought a swift rebound from Covid-19.

Xi reiterated China's view that while it is still developing economically, richer countries should step up more.

"Developed countries should step up their provision of funds, technologies and support in capacity-building to developing countries," he said.

Li Shuo, a China expert at Greenpeace, said Xi's announcement on Saturday "will increase China's effort to further reduce carbon intensity and ensure exponential growth of wind and solar power over the next decade".

"However, Beijing has the potential to do more. Making its emissions peak earlier than 2025 is still something it should strive for," he told AFP.

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi said his country -- the fourth largest emitter -- would seek to have 450 gigawatts of renewable capacity installed by 2030.

He said that by 2047 -- the centenary of independence from Britain -- India "will not only meet its own targets but will also exceed your expectations".

But to the disappointment of campaigners, India has yet to set a date for when it hopes to achieve carbon neutrality.

Related Topics

India Prime Minister World United Nations Electricity China Narendra Modi France Wuhan Beijing Paris Independence September 2020 From Agreement Xi Jinping

Recent Stories

Abdullah bin Zayed, UK Minister for ME and North A ..

11 minutes ago

UN Secretary General Urges Leaders to Declare 'Sta ..

3 minutes ago

Sindh High Court acquits 2 accused of murder charg ..

3 minutes ago

'Foreign manoeuvres' in W.Sahara destabilising Alg ..

9 minutes ago

Football: Italian Serie A table

9 minutes ago

Football: Italian Serie A results

9 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.