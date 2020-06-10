UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

China, India Taking Actions To Ease Situation Along Border: Hua Chunying

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Wed 10th June 2020 | 03:55 PM

China, India taking actions to ease situation along border: Hua Chunying

China and India are taking actions to ease situation along border after the diplomatic and military channels of two countries reached a positive consensus, Chinese Foreign Ministry's Spokesperson Hua Chunying said here on Wednesday

BEIJING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jun, 2020 ) :China and India are taking actions to ease situation along border after the diplomatic and military channels of two countries reached a positive consensus, Chinese Foreign Ministry's Spokesperson Hua Chunying said here on Wednesday.

"Recently the diplomatic and military channels of China and India held effective communication on the situation along the border, reached positive consensus and the two sides are following this consensus to take actions to ease the situation along the border," she said during her regular briefing when asked to confirm the reports that Chinese and Indian border troops were disengaging and moving back from their previous locations in Eastern Ladakh.

China-India border tensions flared up after India recently illegally constructed defence facilities across the border into Chinese territory in the Galwan Valley region.

This dispute which has seen thousands of troops sent to both sides of the disputed border.

Earlier, India unilaterally declared Ladakh a Federal territory while separating it from disputed Kashmir in August 2019. China strongly condemned the move, raising it at international forums including the U.N. Security Council.

However, a meeting between Chinese delegation led by Maj Gen Liu Lin, commander of the South Xinjiang military region and Indian delegation led Lt Gen Harinder Singh, commander of Leh-based 14 Corps was held in Chusul-Moldo region on June 6.

The Chinese foreign ministry confirmed early this week that talks had resulted in positive agreements between the two sides.

The China-India border dispute covers nearly 3,500 kilometers (2,175 miles) of frontier that the two countries call the Line of Actual Control. They fought a war in 1962 that spilled into Ladakh. The two sides have been trying since the early 1990s to settle their dispute without success.

China claims about 90,000 square kilometers (35,000 square miles) of territory under New Delhi's control.

Related Topics

India China New Delhi June August Border 2019 From

Recent Stories

Kuwait reports 1,126 new coronavirus recoveries

42 minutes ago

Oman announces 689 new COVID-19 cases

42 minutes ago

UAE Central Bank expects recovery of economic acti ..

57 minutes ago

UAE currency appreciated in nominal terms in Q1 20 ..

57 minutes ago

S.Korea's employment falls for 3 months over COVID ..

2 minutes ago

S.Korea to charge anti-DPRK civic groups after all ..

2 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.