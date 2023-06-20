UrduPoint.com

China, India, Turkey Replaced EU In Russia's Foreign Trade -Acting Head Of Customs Service

Umer Jamshaid Published June 20, 2023 | 06:53 PM

China, India, Turkey and Azerbaijan have replaced the European Union in Russia's foreign trade, while trade with China could reach $200 billion this year, acting head of Russia's Federal Customs Service Ruslan Davydov said in an interview with Sputnik on the sidelines of the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF)

ST. PETERSBURG (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th June, 2023) China, India, Turkey and Azerbaijan have replaced the European Union in Russia's foreign trade, while trade with China could reach $200 billion this year, acting head of Russia's Federal Customs Service Ruslan Davydov said in an interview with Sputnik on the sidelines of the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF).

"China's growth is very serious. I think the task set by our countries' leaders in terms of trade at $200 billion, if there are no cataclysms, is achievable this year," Davydov said.

He said trade with India, Turkey and Azerbaijan is also growing.

"These countries have already replaced our trade with Europe: the southern and eastern directions are developing very actively," Davydov said.

